May 15, 2025 at 7:45 AM ET

The Buffalo Bills have once again blurred the line between sports and entertainment. For the team's 2025 NFL schedule release, the Bills brought in a Hall of Fame twist that fans never saw coming. Thanks to a clever play on words by Josh Allen, NBA icon Allen Iverson became the unexpected face of the annual reveal, a moment that's now defining the viral Iverson Bills schedule rollout.

The stunt instantly gained traction across social media, lighting up timelines with memes, reactions, and plenty of praise for Buffalo's bold creativity.

The video kicks off inside the team facility, where Allen is seen shooting hoops, a nod to the team's relaxed, offbeat culture. When general manager Brandon Bean calls to ask for an idea, Allen gives his GM some advice that he takes quite literally.

“Use AI.” The Bills franchise quarterback responds. Bean then calls the only “AI” he knows, the 2001 NBA MVP and four-time scoring champion.

Iverson appears via video call, confused and holding a simple sheet of paper with the 2025 NFL schedule.

“Why am I here?” he asks. Beane replies saying, “You're the only AI I know.”

What follows is pure comedic gold, capped off by Iverson, a known Cowboys fan, smiling and delivering the following message loud and clear.

“Go, Josh Allen.”

"Just use AI." The Buffalo Bills had Allen Iverson reveal their 2025 schedule 🐃🔥 (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/dbzmO5oHKw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The full Iverson Bills schedule video even features Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins, who checks in to make sure Beane figured out how to “use AI.”

The segment has drawn national attention and shows just how far the Bills are willing to go to blend culture, tech, and fun.

This year's schedule is no joke either. Buffalo opens with a massive showdown vs. the Baltimore Ravens and host the Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles in marquee late-season matchups. With momentum on and off the field, the Bills are clearly aiming for something bigger in 2025, and this creative rollout may just be the beginning.