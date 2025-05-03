The Buffalo Bills added a veteran to their wide receiver room while also trying to fend off criticism about the group. However, there is a different level of optimism at another position, and here is one undrafted free agent who will make the 2025 roster.

It’s possible the Bills found a contributor along the offensive line with 6-foot-3, 315-pound Jacob Bayer out of Arkansas State. He received a rating of 5.82, according to nfl.com, and projects as an average backup or special-teams player. But in either of those cases, that’s a roster spot.

“Center-only prospect and four-year starter whose technique and toughness help make up for a lack of ideal mass and length,” Lance Zierlein wrote.

Bills GM Brandon Beane hopes for UDFA hits

The Bills have brought in 11 guys, trying to round out the edges of their roster. They grabbed three wide receivers, a tight end, three offensive linemen, two defensive backs, and a linebacker.

But for now, Beane has been trying to defend the team’s draft strategy, according to nfl.com via WGR 550’s The Jeremy and Joe Show.

“It sounds like 2018 all over with you guys,” Beane said. “Well, you guys were (wrong) in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are (wrong) that we don't have a receiver,” Beane elaborated. “I don't get it. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers. But I don't understand it now.

“You just saw us lead the league in points. When you add all the postseason (games), no one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs, same group. How is this group not better than last year's group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. We did that.”

Brandon Beane points out importance of offense line

Beane and the Bills also want to give Allen more time to help those receivers.

“We've got Josh Allen,” Beane said. “First thing you've got to do is protect him. You can't have everything. You can't have Pro Bowl wide receivers and have a Pro Bowl offensive line and an All-Pro quarterback and three great running backs. You've got to pick.”

They also want to stay consistent with the ground game. And that’s where a guy like Bayer might help.

“Bayer consistently gets into the chests of opponents by using efficient hand placement and block centering,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s sturdy at the point of attack but doesn’t generate much pop-and-push. Bayer displayed the ability (to) mirror and anchor against Michigan’s pass rush early in the 2024 season. He’s well-schooled in all facets and very tough. But a lack of position versatility and limitations as a difference-maker in an NFL-caliber run game could hurt his chances.”

There’s also an important caveat about Bayer’s strength, which would serve him well in the league, according to nytimes.com.

“One of the top-ranked powerlifters in Texas while in high school, Bayer has outstanding grip strength to control his man when he keeps his blocks centered,” Dane Brugler wrote. “He does a nice job working himself into lateral positioning, although his recovery skills need work. His run-blocking leverage improved throughout the 2024 season, which makes sense, considering that he returned to the starting lineup just five months after ACL surgery last spring (his quick recovery reflects his work ethic).”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said things look good personnel-wise

The Bills’ starting center is Conner McGovern. He’s backed up by Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. McGovern earned his first Pro Bowl honor after the 2024 season. He started 16 of the Bills’ 17 games. Pran-Granger came to the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft in the fifth round. He appeared in 16 games with one start.

McDermott said he thinks the Bills’ roster can be solid for 2025, according to buffalobills.com.

“You guys know what I believe in and how you build a team,” McDermott said. “We have a quarterback. I think our offensive line has done a really good job. And in some cases, our defensive line has done a really good job. The defense, a really good defense, starts up front. Winning games, winning the line of scrimmage is critical. And I felt like we did that at some times this year, not enough.

“I believe we have some good players and pieces (on the defensive line). And it's how do we add around those guys to complement who they are and what they do already as we look into the free agency period and the draft as well.”