As Josh Allen is getting close to his wedding with Hailee Steinfeld, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is sharing why he doesn't want his relationship to be similar to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

An insider told the Daily Mail that despite the two NFL stars being rivals on the field, the two have a friendship but live completely different lives. While Kelce and Swift have decided to step back from the spotlight in the offseason, they would frequently be seen enjoying dinner in restaurants in the city or cheering one another along in their respective fields. Allen, on the other hand, does not want the media attention in his upcoming marriage with the Sinners star and other than being by Steinfeld in “premieres or anything else to support her,” he wants to keep his relationship private.

The source added that Allen is thinking of the comparison humbly and doesn’t “assume” that his relationship with Steinfeld is at the level of Swift and Kelce.

“Taylor is so popular… Plus, Travis is toward the end of his career, whereas Josh has a long way to go,” the source added.

Other than his relationship with Steinfeld, Allen is looking to make it to the Super Bowl next year. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 last year in the AFC Championship, which ended their chance at the Super Bowl. However, for next season, Allen is making it his top priority to not only make it, but to win.

“Josh will take it as it comes, as winning the Super Bowl is the goal,” the source said, adding, “Everything else can come second.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship

Allen and Steinfeld have been dating since 2023 and they announced their engagement in November. Allen's teammate, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, shared that Allen and Steinfeld would be tying the knot on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

Allen and Steinfeld have not confirmed that May 31 is the day that they will be getting married but the timeline matches what a source previously said about the couple walking down the aisle.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” the source told Us Weekly. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source said back in March. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

The athlete and actress bond over the fact that they don't prefer to be in the spotlight despite their public careers.

“They are finally feeling comfortable in sharing more of their relationship and their lives together, but it took several years,” the insider added. “They are both private and low-key people, and that’s why it works.”