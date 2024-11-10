The Buffalo Bills meet up with the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 10 clash. Sitting at 7-2, Josh Allen will continue to guide the Bills offense with a solid opportunity to spring well ahead of the remaining teams in the AFC. During Sunday's contest, starting tight end Dalton Kincaid exited with a knee injury, and is questionable to return, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, (via James Boyd on X, formerly Twitter).

The injury-riddled Bills wide receiver room can't afford to take another hit. They entered Week 10 without Amari Cooper and rookie Keon Coleman because of wrist injuries, and now Allen's best young security blanket's status is uncertain moving forward.

Despite Kincaid's return to game action on Sunday, the extent of the knee injury will have to be monitored closely. He entered Week 10 with some steam, after seeing double-digit targets from Allen in the Bills' 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Bills offense still struggling with consistency against Colts

The Bills knew they'd be shorthanded, going up against a tough Colts defense in Week 10. That said, the elite QB prowess of Allen has proved to be the saving grace of the offense in recent games.

Buffalo went into halftime with a 20-13 lead over Indianapolis, but didn't inspire many with their offensive efficiency.