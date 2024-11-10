For a team that's had plenty of question marks before the season, the Buffalo Bills are defying the odds. Week 6 win. Week 7 win. Week 8 win. And last Sunday, another victory.

Everything about Sean McDermott's squad looks good. Josh Allen still plays at an elite level. In the receiver room, Khalil Shakir is holding his own as the first option while rookie Keon Coleman continues to develop and show promise. On the ground, James Cook has been finding the endzone a lot. And defensively, the amount of tackles Dorian Williams is racking up further intensifies the problems that sack-happy Greg Rosseau has given to opposing offenses.

The Bills currently hold a 7-2 record, and they're poised to once again finish at the top of the AFC East. This weekend, they're looking to add to the win column as they face the Indianapolis Colts, a team that's presently searching for answers. The Colts are 4-5, having lost their last two games, both of which were on the road. Both defeats were also against teams above .500, putting Indianapolis in a similar situation against Buffalo. In other words, an uphill climb awaits Joe Flacco and Co., looking at how the Bills are faring at present.

Now, it’s time to get into detail on how things might play out on Sunday. Dear readers, here are bold Buffalo Bills predictions for Week 10.

James Cook and Ray Davis combine for 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns

The Colts are one of the worst defensive teams right now. They give up 383.6 opponent yards per game, putting them near the bottom of the league in that category. The biggest culprit for this is their run coverage, which ranks second to the last among teams as foes average a whopping 149.8 rushing yards per game against Indianapolis.

To be fair, there have been signs of life, such as when the Colts held the Texans to 3.3 yards per carry and a 30.7% third-down conversion rate during Week 8. Add in how – because of the Colts’ defense — Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift ran the ball 13 times for a total of just 20 yards back in Week 3 and second thoughts that favor Indianapolis may transpire. Furthermore, Indianapolis defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart have been making their presence felt against blockers, giving Buffalo’s running backs quite a challenge in the middle.

Nevertheless, the Bills’ running game will likely win the matchup here. What makes Buffalo special is that they don’t just have a one-man running attack. Instead, they have a dynamic duo in James Cook and Ray Davis. The pair is collectively a headache to opponents because of their differences in running style. Cook is fast and elusive, using his quickness to avoid tackles and sneak through even the smallest of gaps. Davis, on the other hand, relies on his strength and stocky frame to bully past defenders for yardage. This contrast gives the Bills versatility to implement a ground attack in various situations. On top of that, having two quality rushers will put fatigue as the least of Buffalo’s worries on the ground. In other words, the Colts' defense will have to deal with two high-stamina running backs the entire game.

Oh, it’s also important to point out that Josh Allen himself has the ability to run the ball when necessary.

Josh Allen throws for 250 yards, leading the Bills to another win

Considering what Josh Allen has done so far, a 250-yard prediction might even be labeled as conservative. However, it's important to note that his pass-catchers will be depleted on Sunday. Keon Coleman is ruled out due to a wrist injury while Amari Cooper's return is still uncertain as he was a limited participant during the Bills' Friday practice, per the team's latest injury report.

Nevertheless, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid and Mack Hollins will all be suiting up and running routes at Lucas Oil Stadium. This means that Indianapolis won't be spared from Buffalo's all-around aerial attack. Following the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Bills were left without a superstar receiver and many expected their offense to regress. That wasn't the case, as the Bills remain one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.9 points per game) due significantly to a more balanced passing game. Shakir (targeted 45 times), Coleman (targeted 36 times) and Kincaid (targeted 54 times) have been leading the charge while Hollins and Curtis Samuel provide support when called upon.

This high-scoring offense will be facing a Colts defense that's also underwhelming in terms of pass coverage. Indianapolis allows foes to put up 233.8 yards in the air each game. While they surprisingly give up just 21.4 opponent points per game, it's not enough for comfort as the Bills are one of the two remaining teams this season that hold a 100% fourth-down conversion rate. Factor in how Buffalo already has a total of 17 passing touchdowns (sixth-best) this season and things look even more favorable for the visiting team.

What about the Colts' pass rush? Well, besides the fact that Josh Allen's 6'5, 237-pound frame can withstand hits without being too bothered, Indianapolis' rushers will be facing a Bills O-Line that is fourth-best in the entire league when it comes to pass block win rate. If the Colts want a piece of Allen, they'll have to work hard…really, really hard.

This is the Bills' game to take. Their offense will be too overwhelming, resulting in win number eight.