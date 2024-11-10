The Buffalo Bills will once again be without the services of a key offensive weapon. Their Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts just got a little tougher as wide receiver Amari Cooper will once again be out with a wrist injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

“Once again, #Bills WR Amari Cooper is out today against the #Colts, source said,” reported Rapoport on the social media site. “He’s been dealing with a wrist injury and missed last week, as well.”

As the Bills look to continue their quest towards the postseason, quarterback Josh Allen could use all the help he can get. Cooper, a trade acquisition from the Cleveland Browns earlier this season, will hopefully be back in time for next week's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. That matchup will likely feature offensive fireworks from both sides, and today's matchup against the Colts should as well. Will Cooper's absence today help both him and the team in the long run? Hopefully that is the case, as any injury needs to monitored closely.

Amari Cooper, Bills look to capture another AFC East title