Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen still has the utmost respect for head coach Sean McDermott. Allen made that clear in the postgame press conference following their thrilling 20-17 road win over the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, as he delivered a strong take on the character of McDermott, who's been weathering criticisms of late due to a controversial comment he made in 2019.
“You can question a lot of things about coaching style, you can question a lot of things about my decision-making, you can question a lot of things about this team, but to question his character and who he is as a man … he's one of the better humans on this planet,” Allen of the Bills mentor (h/t Patrick Warren of NFL.com).
Despite the drama heading into a crucial Week 14 showdown against a powerful opponent in Kansas City, Allen and the Bills were able to put together a winning performance on the field. Allen went only 23-for 42 for 233 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception, but it was enough to tow Buffalo to a victory.
The Bills are back in business
The Bills showed their resiliency in that win against Patrick Mahomes and company, using the attack on McDermott's character as a rallying point to perform better in Week 14. At 7-6, Buffalo is back in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The Bills have four games remaining on their schedule in the 2023 NFL regular season, beginning with a Week 15 date with the Dallas Cowboys at home.