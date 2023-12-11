Josh Allen shows his support for Bills head coach Sean McDermott after Buffalo's huge win againt the Chiefs in Week 14.

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen still has the utmost respect for head coach Sean McDermott. Allen made that clear in the postgame press conference following their thrilling 20-17 road win over the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, as he delivered a strong take on the character of McDermott, who's been weathering criticisms of late due to a controversial comment he made in 2019.

“You can question a lot of things about coaching style, you can question a lot of things about my decision-making, you can question a lot of things about this team, but to question his character and who he is as a man … he's one of the better humans on this planet,” Allen of the Bills mentor (h/t Patrick Warren of NFL.com).

Despite the drama heading into a crucial Week 14 showdown against a powerful opponent in Kansas City, Allen and the Bills were able to put together a winning performance on the field. Allen went only 23-for 42 for 233 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception, but it was enough to tow Buffalo to a victory.

The Bills are back in business

The Bills showed their resiliency in that win against Patrick Mahomes and company, using the attack on McDermott's character as a rallying point to perform better in Week 14. At 7-6, Buffalo is back in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The Bills have four games remaining on their schedule in the 2023 NFL regular season, beginning with a Week 15 date with the Dallas Cowboys at home.