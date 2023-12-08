The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick will be made.

A pair of teams who have been involved in some classic battles over the years will once again go head-to-head as the Buffalo Bills travel to chilly Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick will be made.

With their backs up against the wall, the Buffalo Bills find themselves in murky waters with only a month remaining in the regular season. As it stands, the Bills are on the outside looking in and need some help as well with their overall record standing at an even 6-6 record. Indeed, a win over the Chiefs on the road could turn the Bills' season around in the blink of an eye. However, a loss may sink any chance that Buffalo has to crawl back into the thick of things in the AFC playoff picture.

As for the Chiefs, they have certainly not looked like the KC of old, but as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the chances of them going on a Super Bowl run are more than doable. While the talk of the town has been this team's inability to catch passes in the wide receiving room which has led to the Chiefs leading the league in drops, KC's division title hopes aren't even a guarantee at this point as they hold a two-game lead over the second-place Denver Broncos with five-games remaining.

Here are the Bills-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Chiefs Odds

Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-112)

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs Week 14

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, but it has now been more than three weeks since Buffalo decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and it seems like they've made the right decision. Since giving the play-calling reigns to Matt Brady, the Bills have limited the turnovers and have also scored 30 points in back-to-back games. While it seems that the Buffalo of old has finally come to play, their margin for error is smaller than it has been all season long.

With Sunday's game serving as Buffalo's fifth trip to Kansas City in the past 34 months, the major focal point that the Bills need to focus on is to get off to a fast start against a roaring Chiefs crowd that will look like a sea of red come Sunday afternoon. Despite Buffalo posting a 4-2 record at home, they have only come out victorious once on the road this season which came in the form of a 37-3 beatdown in the nation's capital against the Commanders.

Without a doubt, the three-point overtime loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles was a crushing blow to the Bills to say the least, but after a much-needed bye week where getting some rest was a top priority, don't be surprised if this Buffalo offense looks the best it has looked in weeks. Overall, this is a unit that is fifth in scoring at 27.3 PPG and are fourth in total offense with 383.3 yards per game. As long as Josh Allen and the Bills don't lose the turnover margin and avoid committing back-breaking giveaways, then they should have a solid chance to cover the spread.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Remember only a few short years ago when Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were leaving defenders in the dust week after week? Fast forward to the 2023 season, and the Chiefs may somehow have the worst receiving room that the National Football League has to offer.

Like previously mentioned, the Chiefs do happen to lead all of football in drops, but another main concern for this KC offense is the fact that their pass-catchers are having a tough time getting separation at a consistent rate. To make matters worse, Travis Kelce seems to be a step slow due to some nagging injuries, father time catching up to him, or possibly all of the above. Above all else, something feels off with this team, and a convincing, spread-covering victory over an AFC rival like Buffalo would go a long way in restoring confidence to a franchise that settles for nothing less than being Super Bowl contenders.

Despite the offense taking a clear step backward this season, the Chiefs have made up for it on the defensive side of the football. While the biggest knock throughout Patrick Mahomes' tenure in Kansas City has been a porous defense with more holes in it than Swiss cheese, they have quickly transformed themselves into an elite unit defensively. Credit a ferocious and powerful pass rush that can get after the quarterback in the blink of an eye. As long as the Chiefs can generate some sacks as well as force some usual Buffalo turnovers, then they should be in fantastic shape to put this contest in the win column. Not to mention, but Arrowhead will be rocking for this one and there's no doubt that KC's home-field advantage will play a gigantic role in making life difficult for the Bills.

Final Bills-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

Whenever these two teams get together, it seems that only a few plays end up deciding who takes home the victory. Even though both sides haven't necessarily looked like their usual selves, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will still come up clutch when it matters most.

Final Bills-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -1.5 (-108)