Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered Arrowhead Stadium with a chance to ruin NFL history. A Bills victory ensured the Kansas City Chiefs will not pursue a historic first third straight Super Bowl title.

Allen, however, lamented another Bills-Chiefs outcome. Buffalo and Allen took the 32-29 loss to the history-chasing Chiefs.

Allen has now lost four straight to these Chiefs in the postseason — and third inside Chiefs Kingdom. The Bills' QB1 lamented what could've been. He got honest once he shared his initial reaction to the latest heartbreaking loss, per NBC WGRZ Buffalo sports reporter Jonathan Acosta.

“You either get it done or you can’t, and we didn’t get it done,” Allen told reporters. “It's not fun. But to be the champs, you have to beat the champs.”

Did Josh Allen miss open Bills teammate on botched Dalton Kincaid pass?

Many fans will remember the failed fourth-and-five conversion involving Allen and Dalton Kincaid. The one when Allen heaved a desperation throw, with Kincaid failing to complete the catch inside field goal range.

But did Allen miss a wide open teammate on that botched first down attempt? ESPN Benjamin Solak pointed out the Bills had an open receiver on that incompletion. Khalil Shakir motioned toward Allen but sprinted back to the left — and had open field right in front of him. Solak questioned why Allen didn't hit Shakir.

However, the Chiefs brought three oncoming rushers. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dialed the blitz and Allen already got into a panic. “Spags” boldly sent safety Justin Reid and cornerback Trent McDuffie to get in Allen's face.

Allen admitted he felt the pressure coming and forced himself to throw it up. Kincaid was still in a position to execute the miracle diving catch. But Kansas City got the ball back after the incompletion.

Allen ended the game completing 22-of-34 passing for 237 yards and fired two touchdowns. He's thrown more touchdowns (nine) than interceptions (one) facing the Chiefs. But Kansas City has beat him and Buffalo by a combined margin of only 26 points. And their latest loss ended in another three-point defeat.