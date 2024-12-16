Since announcing his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been popping off with crazy stats.

In the last three games since making the exciting announcement, Allen has thrown for 852 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has a passer rating of 123.9 in that span.

Additionally, he has added 168 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In total, he has scored 13 touchdowns in the three-game span.

Currently, Allen is one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award. He has never earned the honor in his career, so it would make for a major moment. His competition includes Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who leads the league in rushing yards and is on pace for over 2,000 yards.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's engagement

On November 22, 2024, Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement. He proposed during the Bills bye week by the water with candles all around them.

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get most of the NFL's attention as the top celebrity couple, Allen and Steinfeld have been going steady for over a year. They started dating in the spring of 2023.

Steinfeld is an Oscar-nominated actress best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect and Spider-Verse series. She first gained notoriety for her role in Pitch Perfect. She then starred in Ender's Game, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee in the following years.

In 2021, she starred as Violet in Arcane. The acclaimed anime series recently debuted its second season on Netflix in November 2024.

She also stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Kate Bishop, a new version of Hawkeye. Steinfeld made her debut in 2021, leading Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. She then had a cameo in The Marvels.

The Bills' stellar season

Currently, the Bills sit atop the AFC Eats at 11-3. They recently lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams 44-42. This week, they turned their luck around and beat the Detroit Lions 48-42.

However, they are still trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 13-1. The Bills handed the Chiefs their only loss so far this season in Week 11.

Josh Allen has been one of the NFL's top quarterbacks thus far with his stats. He has nearly 3,400 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. This is a major improvement over his 2023 campaign, in which he threw 18 interceptions.

On the ground, Allen has added 484 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league and has been unafraid to show it. He also has only one fumble so far this season.

Their biggest test will come in the postseason. The Bills are yet to make a Super Bowl with Allen under center. They are hoping that that changes in 2024.