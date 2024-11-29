During the Buffalo Bills' Week 12 bye, quarterback Josh Allen announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in a post on Instagram. After reportedly starting to date in May 2023, Allen and Steinfeld have a wedding to plan for.

As one of the stronger power duos, Allen and his girlfriend of over a year are officially set to be married. The engagement was on Nov. 22, the Friday of Buffalo's Week 12 bye.

Along with Allen, Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson and his partner Aly Shamonet got engaged during the team's bye week, per Anderson's post on Instagram.

That was likely an intentional choice, given how much the media overthinks acts like this. Had Allen proposed during a game week and the Bills lost, he'd likely never hear the end of it. However, with the engagement happening on the team's bye week, no Bills fans can complain about Allen putting the team first.

Who knows if this is actually the reasoning behind it, but given both of the partners' status to the public, having planned-out decisions like this wouldn't be too surprising.

Most “regular people” can do what they want without expecting articles to be written about them, but not when you're the quarterback of the Bills or Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following Allen's engagement, he could make 2024 even more memorable by adding an MVP award to his trophy case.

Bills QB Josh Allen rivaling Lamar Jackson for MVP trophy

With just a handful of weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL season, Allen could make his year even more eventful with two accolades: An MVP and/or a Super Bowl trophy.

And while a Super Bowl is more challenging to predict than an MVP, there seems to be only one person in front of Allen's way of winning the MVP: Lamar Jackson.

Both quarterbacks have played exceptionally this season, but with Jackson's abilities as a rusher, he could hold a crucial leg up on Allen. However, this has been Allen's cleanest year regarding turnovers, which could be helpful for his case.

Josh Allen: 11 games, 64% completion (217/339), 2,543 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 316 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns

Lamar Jackson: 11 games, 67.3% completion (231/343), 3,053 yards, 27 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 599 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns

Now, when looking at both quarterbacks' stats next to eachother, Jackson deserves the award if it was given out today. But, with five more games on the schedule, plenty can happen from now until then.

And with the power of engagement behind him, it could bring Allen to newer heights for the remainder of the season.