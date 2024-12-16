The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions 48-42 in Week 15's premier matchup. Josh Allen opened up the game with back-to-back rushing touchdowns and Buffalo rolled on from there. He closed things out with two passing touchdowns, bringing his season number to 35 total touchdowns. According to ESPN's Field Yates, he is the only player with 35 total touchdowns in four straight seasons.

Tom Brady, Steve Young, Joe Montana, Drew Brees, Michael Vick, none of them have scored 35 touchdowns in four straight seasons. Josh Allen is in a category of his own and the Bills are benefitting from it. On a day when their defense struggled, Allen picked up his team again. It resulted in their biggest win of the season.

Jared Goff threw for 494 yards, 193 caught by Amon-Ra St Brown, and added five touchdowns. But the Bills shut down the most important part of the Lions' game, their running attack. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 13 carries and 37 yards. Josh Allen himself picked up 68 yards on the ground.

The playoff question looms for the Bills, and it is a serious one. With Josh Allen at quarterback, they have beaten teams quarterbacked by Phillip Rivers, Mac Jones, Skylar Thompson, Mason Rudolph, and Lamar Jackson. They have lost to Patrick Mahomes three times, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson.

The Bills polishing off another spectacular regular season

The question has never been the regular season for Josh Allen and the Bills. They have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, including this one, and Allen has finished top-five in MVP voting three times. This regular season has been more of the same. Allen is among the favorites to win the MVP and the Bills will likely be the two seed.

This was the last playoff opponent on the Bills' schedule until the postseason begins. They end the year with two games against the Patriots and their home game against the Jets. Josh Allen will be pushing for the MVP and the off-chance that Mahomes and the Chiefs falter from the top spot.

This Allen performance came off another spectacular one last week. He scored six touchdowns, three each running and passing, but the Bills lost to the Rams. The defense did just enough this time around to secure the victory. While the schedule eases up down the stretch, the defense must show more to instill hope into a fanbase that has never seen a Super Bowl.