Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are bringing back memories of the famous Jim Kelly-Andre Reed duo.

Allen and Diggs have taken Bills Mafia by storm since they began their partnership n the field in 2020. They connected on 29 regular-season touchdowns in the past three years. It's also no coincidence Allen and Diggs have led the Bills in passing and receiving yardage, respectively. The two Bills superstars have also emerged as Pro Bowlers since 2020.

There's no sign the Bills' duo is slowing down any time soon. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected for their 30th regular-season touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets on Monday. Allen threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Diggs with 4:43 left in the second quarter to give the Bills a 10-3 lead.

They are now the second-most prolific quarterback-wide receiver duo in Bills franchise history. Only Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Andre Reed have more combined touchdowns, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are the 2nd Bills QB-WR duo to reach 30 regular season TD, along with Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Andre Reed (65) pic.twitter.com/UjYhKzkBC8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2023

Although Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs still have a long way to go to eclipse Kelly's and Reed's touchdown total, it's evident their chemistry is off the charts. They have helped Buffalo averaged a gaudy 12 wins per year since 2020. The Bills have become perennial Super Bowl contenders. Unfortunately, they haven't gotten past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason in recent years.

Allen and Diggs had a heated argument during a postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the former downplayed it in subsequent weeks. Diggs reciprocated the feeling at the start of training camp in late July.

Can Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl title? Stay tuned.