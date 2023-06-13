There was speculation that Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp was related to problems in his relationship with his quarterback Josh Allen. After all, Diggs' last public appearance with the Bills saw him shouting at Allen in a testy moment during his team's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Allen shot down any notion of a personal problem with Diggs in a passionate NSFW defense of his teammate, per Bills reporter Sal Capaccio.

“I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football related. Stef is my guy. I f—-ing love him.”

Allen said he “fu***ng loves” Diggs, noting that it's not a “football-related” absence and that the two sides are “working on some things.

Allen admitted that communication could have been better in 2022 but was quick to say that Diggs absolutely wants to be in Buffalo when asked.

Whether the sideline incident in the AFC Divisional Round loss was the issue- or simply the issue coming to a head- it's clear from Allen's comments that there was some sort of disconnect between Diggs and himself. Or perhaps Diggs and the Bills coaching staff.

Either way, it doesn't seem to be changing how Allen feels about Diggs, who he referred to as his ‘brother.'

That's good news for the Bills because Allen and Diggs have been a lethal duo since his trade to Buffalo back in 2020.

In three seasons with Allen throwing him passes, Diggs has leveled up into one of the best wideouts in the league, tallying 338 receptions, 4,189 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Allen has fired 30-plus touchdown passes in each season with Diggs, emerging as an MVP-caliber quarterback.

If the partnership is to remain successful, though, Allen and Diggs will have to work through this.