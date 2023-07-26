Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been in the headlines constantly this summer, some speculating a beef between him and quarterback Josh Allen. However, Diggs took the time at Bills training camp to refute any such rumors, reports Bills beat reporter Sal Capaccio.

“Are you and Josh good?' Yeah, he’s my guy.' Says they always have and do get along.”

Bills fans will be thrilled to hear that Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are on the same page as training camp gets underway. In order for the Bills to fulfill their Super Bowl aspirations this year, they will need Diggs and Allen to be the duo they have been over the past few seasons.

Diggs has been the subject of rumors surrounding his displeasure after since a brief minicamp saga earlier this offseason. Everyone involved in the situation says that the whole ordeal was blown out of proportion, and it sounds like Diggs is now doubling down on his commitment to Buffalo.

Regardless of his commitment, Bills fans won't really care if Buffalo doesn't find more postseason success this year. Players as talented as Diggs and Allen can only get so much love if they are unable to win a Super Bowl, and the love might start to run thin if another failed Bills season is on the horizon.

In the end, it is great news that Bills training camp is underway with no turmoil between Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, or anyone within the organization; they can now direct their focus solely on preparing for another run at the Super Bowl.