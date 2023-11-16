The emergence of rookie TE Dalton Kincaid has been a bright spot as the Buffalo Bills' offense under QB Josh Allen has hit a rough stretch.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been sputtering in recent weeks, scoring just 40 points across its last two games, both losses. The fallout has begun, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey losing his job on Tuesday. One player who hasn't been part of the problem? Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid, the rookie tight end out of the University of Utah, has played like one of the league' best players at his position, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His breakout has coincided with the Bills' primary tight end, Dawson Knox, being placed on IR ahead of Week 8.

Since taking over for Knox, Kincaid has played over 90% of Buffalo's snaps on offense. During that stretch, Kincaid ranks second in the NFL in receptions (27), fourth in receiving yards (259), and third in receptions over expected (+2.8) amongst all tight ends since Week 7.

His 87.1% catch rate is tops in the NFL since Week 7 for any tight end with 10+ targets. And his receiving yards over expected since taking over as a starter (+63) trails only San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle (+125).

It was a slow start to his rookie season. But an eight-catch, 75-yard day in Week 7 against the New England Patriots marked Kincaid's turning point. Even in the Bills' most recent two losses, Kincaid has been reliable.

He's combined for 15 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in Buffalo's last two games.

Kincaid and who?

Unfortunately, the rest of the Bills offense has been unable to pick up the slack. After scoring 35+ points in three of the first four games of the season, the Bills have averaged 20.5 points since Week 5.

Allen has been a turnover machine during that stretch. He's tossed at least one interception in his last six games while losing two fumbles.

The Bills sit at 5-5. They face a crucial home matchup against the AFC East rival New York Jets on Sunday.

This offense needs to get back on track quickly or risk missing the playoffs. Following in Dalton Kincaid's footsteps seems like a smart first step.