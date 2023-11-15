Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shares his reaction to the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

After another disappointing loss for the Buffalo Bills at the hands of the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, Buffalo fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Since former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left for a head coaching job with the New York Giants, the Bills offense has lacked consistency, even while they're ranked as one of the better teams in the league.

Following the decision, quarterback Josh Allen shared his reaction to the news.

“I love Dorsey,” Allen said. “As a human being, he's one of the good ones. Sad to see him go. The fact is, if we played better as a team, we probably don't have to make a move like that,” via The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Allen's last statement points out that if a couple games had gone their way, Dorsey might not have been fired. Many fans also pointed out that if the Bills didn't commit a 12 men on the field penalty, there's a chance Dorsey would still be with the team.

Now the Bills will turn to Joe Brady as their interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. Brady previously was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers for two years before becoming the Bills' quarterbacks coach.

Buffalo hopes to turn their offense back into a consistent one which also reduces turnovers and takes less pressure off Josh Allen. For now, they sit at 5-5 with any shot at the playoffs in jeopardy. The team which has made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons is currently sitting on the outside in a competitive AFC.