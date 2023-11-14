The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after their latest loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the team's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bills have struggled on offense, and Ken Dorsey has received a lot of criticism since taking over as offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. Dorsey was previously the quarterbacks coach while Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator under Sean McDermott.

Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions with 11 after the loss to the Broncos, and the Bills are certainly hoping to turn things around with a new voice at offensive coordinator. The Bills are at 5-5 and in danger of missing out on the playoffs if Josh Allen and the offense do not improve.

With the Bills at 5-5, they are in a tight battle for an AFC wild card spot, and there are a bunch of games against tough defenses coming up, so it will be a tall task for the new play caller.

The Bills play the New York Jets this Sunday, which is a tough defense, but the Jets struggle on offense. However, after that the Bills will play the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on the road before returning home to play the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bills were expected to be contenders in the AFC again this year, but the offense has disappointed, and with the tough schedule coming up, it will be a battle for them to make the playoffs this season.

Hopefully for the Bills, they see an improved offensive output with a new voice.