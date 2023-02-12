More details on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s UCL injury have trickled out ever since the team’s unceremonious exit in the Divisional Round. With Allen still healthy enough to play, the Bills had little incentive to leak the injury’s true severity for fear of opponents catching wind and using it to their advantage.

Now that Allen is firmly on the road to recovery, a report from NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport has indicated that the injury was “worse” than initially reported. The QB suffered the injury all the way back in Week 14 but wasn’t forced to miss any time.

“The extent of the injury, originally reported as a UCL sprain, was worse than most knew. But as long as Allen avoided reinjury, which he has to this point, doctors always believed he could avoid surgery and heal up during the offseason.”

Ask Josh Allen about it today and he probably won’t point to the injury as the primary reason for falling short against the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs. But it’s hard to imagine it didn’t bother him given how they downplayed its true severity.

The good news for Bills fans is that Allen seems to be progressing well and that their decision to forego the surgery isn’t coming back to bit the team. He’s currently on track to be “fully healthy” for the 2023 NFl season.

“Sources say doctors are confident Allen is benefiting from rest and is progressing well from his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and associated tendon and muscle injuries, which forced him to wear a brace for several games after suffering the injury in a Nov. 6 loss to the Jets.”

The Bills once again fell short of the Super Bowl for the fourth straight postseason trip. They’ll need a completely healthy Josh Allen if they want to end that dry spell next season.