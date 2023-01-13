Lamar Jackson’s injury tweet drew a response from John Harbaugh. Harbaugh admitted that he “didn’t know anything about that,” per Ian Rapoport.

“No, I didn’t know anything about that and didn’t pay much attention to,” Harbaugh said.

Rapoport also stated that Harbaugh couldn’t comment on the specifics of Lamar Jackson’s injury.

Lamar Jackson posted a tweet on Thursday detailing his injury status after being ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

The Ravens’ backs are up against the wall. Cincinnati has played an impressive brand of football as of late and Baltimore will be without Lamar Jackson. The good news for the Ravens is that Tyler Huntley took a step forward on Thursday amid his own injury concern. However, his status is still up in the air for the game.

We will continue to provide updates on the Ravens as they are made available.