Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was absent from the first day of Bills mandatory minicamp, which prompted head coach Sean McDermott to say he was very concerned, but quarterback Josh Allen does not have the same feeling.

Josh Allen said that Stefon Diggs' absence is not necessarily football related and that they are working through it, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Allen said that things could have gone better last season, and that the organization could do a better job at communicating.

“I've got his back,” Allen said, via Meirov.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bills had a disappointing end to their season when they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The Bengals won the game pretty comfortably by the score of 27-10. Diggs was frustrated after the game, and made his frustration clear in the days after the game as well.

Diggs was a big part of the emergence of Allen when he came over from the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 season. He was always a very good receiver with the Vikings, but took another leap when he joined the Bills and Allen.

It was reported by Adam Schefter that Diggs is expected to be at minicamp, according to his agent. That combined with Allen's words has to be a sigh of relief for Bills fans. The team is expecting to contend for a Super Bowl this season, and Diggs is obviously one of the most important players. Making sure he is content would likely be a wise decision.