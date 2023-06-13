The Buffalo Bills minicamp got off to an ominous starter with Stefon Diggs deciding not to attend. However, Diggs' absence might not be as bad as initially feared for the Bills.

While Diggs wasn't at minicamp, he has been in Buffalo since Tuesday meeting with head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The wide receiver even took his team physical. Diggs is planning to be there “for the entirety of minicamp,” his agent Adisa Bakari claimed.

The Bills reportedly responded to his agent's claims, saying that Diggs was present on Monday and Tuesday, but left before practice on Tuesday, per ProFootballTalk.

If Diggs truly does return for the majority of Bills training camp, Buffalo can breathe a sigh of relief. However, that doesn't explain away his day one absence. With McDermott being, “very concerned,” Diggs' newfound attitude draws more questions rather than providing answers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Diggs has had a cryptic offseason ever since the Bills lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Buffalo has hit a playoff wall in recent years. While they've made the postseason in five of the last six years, the Bills have yet to secure a Super Bowl appearance. Perhaps Diggs is upset with Buffalo's offseason coming off another playoff loss.

Or, Diggs' absence could be a mere confidence. He surely isn't upset about his contract, as Diggs is set to make over $24 million in 2023. However, his agent's new claims only muddy Diggs' waters. Rather than having a straight beef with his organization, his absence looks more like a mysterious circumstance than a stand against the team.

If his agent is telling the truth, Stefon Diggs should soon be back at Bills practice. But his early minicamp absence is still shrouded in mystery.