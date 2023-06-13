The Buffalo Bills are currently in the midst of mandatory minicamp but there is one player absent that is a big part of their success: Stefon Diggs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott admitted he's very worried that his star wide receiver is nowhere to be seen.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is “very concerned” that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today.”

Diggs was very frustrated after the AFC divisional round and sent out some cryptic tweets as well. That could be part of the reason he's a no-show. This is certainly an obscure situation because it's clearly not contract related. Diggs is due to make $24.4 million in 2023 and just over $22 million in 2024. Usually, a player skips camp because he wants a new deal.

The Bills disappointed in last season's playoffs after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs showed his frustration on the field during that game, as he was seen shouting at quarterback Josh Allen:

The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.https://t.co/DzkghBgiii pic.twitter.com/AG9Ax32hJX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 13, 2023

Shortly after that heartbreaking defeat, Stefon Diggs sent out a series of tweets essentially calling out the Bills for not playing up to par. He also made it crystal clear he's not okay with losing that early in the postseason.

However, it appears Diggs did medical testing on Monday at the team facility.

Sources: @viccarucci and I have confirmed Stefon Diggs was at team headquarters for pre-minicamp medical testing yesterday. Again, he has not reported for day one of the #Bills mandatory minicamp. Sean McDermott: “I’m very concerned.” @wgrz — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) June 13, 2023

In a nutshell, this all boils down to his displeasure with Buffalo. Diggs finished with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 22′, certainly doing his part in helping the Bills make a run.

Hopefully, the situation is resolved sooner rather than later because he is by far Allen's most important weapon.