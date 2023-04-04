Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Buffalo Bills have announced that all documents and contracts for a new stadium have been signed by New York State, Erie County and the Bills organization. It is a significant step in the stadium project, via the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account.

The paperwork will now be submitted to the Erie County Legislature for a 30-day review. The plan is to build the stadium in Orchard Park and have an opening ceremony later this spring.

A new stadium could not come at a more exciting time for Bills fans. They have the best team they have had in decades, led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen. They hope that a new stadium will play host to a plethora of AFC Championships, and contrary to recent trends, AFC Championship victories.

Josh Allen has led the Bills to playoff appearances in each of the last four seasons, including three straight AFC East titles. However, the farthest he has led them in the postseason was the AFC Championship in 2021, where the Bills suffered a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Albeit the regular season success, the playoff woes are now a much bigger hurdle for the Bills to clear. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was vocal after this season’s AFC divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that the Bills are simply too good to be crumbling in the postseason.

For now, Buffalo looks ahead to the exciting prospect of playing in a new stadium. Once the ceremony and fanfare subsides, working towards a trip to the Super Bowl will be back at the forefront of the Bills’ focus.