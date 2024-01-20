The Buffalo Bills are expected to have their starting punter Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills are making a move on special teams ahead of a key AFC playoff game with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are releasing punter Matt Haack from the practice squad, per NFL Network. The move is a sign that starting punter Sam Martin should be good to play Sunday for the team.

Martin battled a hamstring injury last week for the Bills when the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. Haack was signed to the practice squad earlier this week. He was kept in the punting rotation in case Martin wouldn't be able to play.

Martin is an experienced punter, booting the ball 51 times this season. His longest punt of the year netted 70 yards. Martin has played for the Bills since 2022, after suiting up for the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. Martin was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Appalachian State.

The Bills and Chiefs have met several times in the AFC playoffs in recent years, but this is the first time the game will be played in Buffalo. The Chiefs have been a thorn in the side of the Bills, defeating the team time and again on their way to the Super Bowl. Martin's leg might help make a difference for his team on Sunday, and the Bills seem quite happy to have him available.

The Chiefs and Bills are each 12-6 on the season heading into Sunday's game. The game kicks off in western New York at 6:30 Eastern Sunday.