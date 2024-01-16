Khalil Shakir stepped up big time.

The Buffalo Bills keep on rolling, and they will have another game to play in the NFL playoffs after dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Monday night, 31-17. While Josh Allen is getting praise for his steady performance in the Steelers game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott made sure to give one of Buffalo's heroes in the contest his props.

“If you measure him as a football player, he’s pretty special,” McDermott said of Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who scored a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter to create more separation between Buffalo and the Steelers (h/t Dan Fetes of 13WHAM).

Bills WR Khalil Shakir's touchdown broke the back of the Steelers

With the Bills clinging to a precarious seven-point lead with less than seven minutes left in regulation, Allen fired a pass to Shakir, who then unleashed a series of unbelievable moves to escape the swarming defense of the Steelers for a touchdown that gave Buffalo much-needed insurance.

Shakir finished the game with only 31 receiving yards on three catches and three targets, but he stepped up when his team needed someone to deliver the goods. Hopefully, Shakir will use the momentum he built with that amazing touchdown to help the Bills again in the second week of the NFL playoffs when Buffalo faces off against Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at home.

Back in the regular season, Shakir finished fourth on the team with 611 receiving yards to go with a pair of touchdown catches on 39 receptions and 45 targets.