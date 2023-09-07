Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was unable to practice on Wednesday after recently suffering a back injury, putting his status for a Week 1 clash against the New York Jets in doubt. But Hyde, who was able to practice on Thursday, spoke to reporters, indicating that he will likely play in the divisional battle on Monday Night Football, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had said that Hyde would be a limited practice participant on Thursday, which was a step in the right direction after Wednesday's DNP.

Additionally, Hyde said he's “feeling good” and he seemingly made it clear to the media that he'll be out there for Week 1.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

It will still be worth monitoring the Bills' practice reports for the rest of the week in the lead-up to the game against the Jets, but it's certainly encouraging that Hyde is confident in his status.

The Bills could certainly use Hyde against an invigorated Jets team that now has four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers under center.

Hyde appeared in just two games last year after suffering a neck injury in Week 2. However, the 32-year-old was a key piece in one of the league's best secondaries in 2021, tallying five interceptions as the Bills ranked first in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

Playing against a refreshed Rodgers, who possesses better offensive weapons than he had last season in Green Bay, the Bills may need Hyde and their secondary to look more like the 2021 versions of themselves on Monday night.