Sean McDermott and Josh Allen have given the Buffalo Bills one of the NFL's best head coach-quarterback duos of the past few years. Entering the 2023 season, McDermott seems to believe that Josh Allen might be ready to take another step forward.

McDermott told Chris Bown of the Bills TV and Radio Network that Allen seems very “intentional in the building and on the field” compared to previous years. The Bills' coach praised his quarterback for his approach, which McDermott says comes with experience and evolving as a leader.

If McDermott is right and Allen is even better in 2023, the rest of the AFC is in trouble. Patrick Mahomes is the only signal caller who's had more success than Allen since 2020. The Bills quarterback has a 37-12 record during that span, leading Buffalo to three straight AFC East championships.

Allen has totaled at least 42 passing and rushing touchdowns in each of the last three years. He's been a top-three NFL MVP finisher twice.

Maybe Allen's evolution this season is what will finally help the Bills get over the hump and win their first-ever championship. Despite their dominance in the division, Buffalo still hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since losing the game four straight times in the early 1990s. The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Bills in Buffalo during last season's divisional playoffs.

Allen played through an elbow injury for much of last season. The Bills quarterback turned the ball over 19 times in the 2022 campaign.

Allen's evolution couldn't come at a better time. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are real threats to unseat the Bills atop the AFC East.