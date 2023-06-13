Stefon Diggs didn’t show up at the mandatory Buffalo Bills minicamp on Tuesday. The absence likely would have gone largely unnoticed if head coach Sean McDermott didn’t tell the media he’s “very concerned” about Diggs not being there. And with that, social media went wild with speculation about all types of things, including a Stefon Diggs trade. However, that will be “basically impossible,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The last time fans saw Diggs in a Bills uniform, he was gesticulating wildly at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline of his team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, the sometimes volatile wideout has been relatively quiet this offseason. That is until Sean McDermott declared he’s “very concerned” about the WR skipping the first day of Bills minicamp.

With no real information other than that to do on, fans and media openly wondered whether Diggs was unhappy with his contract, unhappy with his team, or maybe just so unhappy in general that he will demand a trade.

That last piece is a non-starter, though, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained on the Pat McAfee Show.

“It is basically impossible for Stefon Diggs not to be on the Bills this season,” Rapoport told McAfee. “Stefon Diggs’ contract, because of the way it’s structured, is essentially untradeable.”

The reason a Stefon Diggs trade is impossible is that the All-Pro WR signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills in the 2022 offseason. And this offseason, he converted $6.754 million of his 2023 salary into signing bonus, which saved the Bills $5.396 million in cap space.

So, right now, Diggs’ cap hit is $14.875 million this season, while his dead cap figure (the amount it would cost the Bills on their salary cap to trade or release him) is a whopping $45.466 million.

This means that despite skipping the first day of Bills minicamp, a Stefon Diggs trade or release will not happen. The Bills’ salary cap simply can’t support it, which means Buffalo and its star wideout will have to try and figure something else out.