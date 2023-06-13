Stefon Diggs is absent from Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp, a move that has Bills head coach Sean McDermott “very concerned” and one that has left a lot of football fans scratching their heads.

He’s making 24 million. Still ain’t enough. What a damn trade by the Vikings. https://t.co/k7ZdmbqYCe — Joey Franchise (@happyjoelucky) June 13, 2023

Madden curse is kicking in early this year. https://t.co/46DLgTYBxM — Todd The Fox (@ToddFoxtrot) June 13, 2023

Diggs really is just a diva. Has both a top-end contract and QB throwing him the ball, yet he's unhappy for some reason(s). Extremely odd he has an unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp. https://t.co/8Ym7Xwb6cg — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) June 13, 2023

Minnesota Vikings fans know all too well about Diggs being unhappy. The two-time All-Pro wide receiver wanted out of Minnesota after the 2019 season and got his wish with the trade to the Bills.

Diggs has not publicly said why he is not present, which continues the trend from a month ago when he skipped voluntary OTAs.

The last time Diggs was in a Bills uniform was during Buffalo's AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs was visibly frustrated on the sidelines and was seen yelling and gesturing toward quarterback Josh Allen.

The cause for Diggs' absence is truly baffling. He signed a new four-year contract last April, so money likely is not an issue. It would almost be laughable if it is given the $70 million guaranteed he's receiving through the deal.

The Bills are also one of the best teams in the NFL and a perennial Super Bowl contender. Buffalo has yet to make it to the big game though and did not reach the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons. Still, if that is the reason for Diggs' displeasure, he'd be hard-pressed to find a better situation.

Though Stefon Diggs is a phenomenal player, it's unlikely any other contenders will make a trade offer for him given his enormous contract and the Bills' asking price. If Diggs is still absent when training camp begins, that would be a major cause for concern for the Bills.