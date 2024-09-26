The girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, was at their recent obliteration of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, the Bills handily beat the Jaguars 47-10, bringing their 2024 NFL season record to 3-0. Allen led the way with another interception-less game, throwing four touchdowns and rushing for 44 yards.

The Bills defense stepped in the game, holding the Jaguars offense in check. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for just 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was pulled for backup Mac Jones once the game got out of hand.

In a photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, by @_MLFootball, Steinfeld was seen wearing a white Bills bomber jacket. As the account notes, Steinfeld was not shown during the game, keeping a low profile.

This is a far cry from the way the NFL handles Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. Whenever Swift is at the game, the NFL makes it clear and shows her on the broadcast.

To be fair, Swift is a big star. Steinfeld is also a star, but Swift is enjoying the biggest high of her career, thanks to the Eras Tour and her record-breaking albums. Perhaps more eyes will now be on Allen and Steinfeld's relationship.

Who is Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, is an Oscar-nominated actress and singer. She gained notoriety for her role in True Grit, receiving a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the role.

She then starred in adaptations of Romeo and Juliet and Ender's Game in 2013, further cementing her career. Steinfeld also had roles in Pitch Perfect 2 (and the third movie), The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee. Ironically, she appeared in Swift's concert film for her 1989 World Tour.

Her biggest role is in Marvel's Spider-Verse franchise. She plays Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in the animated Spider-Man movies. Across the Spider-Verse, the second installment, was a huge hit, grossing over $690 million. A third movie, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is coming.

She also stars as Kate Bishop in other Marvel projects. Steinfeld made her MCU debut in Hawkeye in 2021, starring in the Disney+ series with Jeremy Renner. She also reprised her role in a cameo in The Marvels.

Allen's NFL career

Since joining the NFL in 2018, Allen has become one of the league's best quarterbacks. He was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick.

So far in his career, Allen has thrown 174 touchdown passes, with another 55 on the ground. Last year, Allen rushed for a career-high 15 touchdowns.

Coming off a year in which he threw 18 interceptions, another career-high, he has no turnovers through three weeks of the season. This has helped propel the Bills to their 3-0 start.

Throughout his career, Allen has been named to one All-Pro team (Second-team in 2020). Additionally, he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022.

Unfortunately, Allen and the Bills are yet to win the Super Bowl. The closest they have come is losing in the AFC Championship round to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.