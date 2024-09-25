The Buffalo Bills improved to 3-0 on the 2024-25 season following their dominant Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If there was any reason to doubt the Bills before their appearance on Monday Night Football, then it vanished in a hurry. The Bills are the NFL's most dangerous team.

It was a walk in the park for Josh Allen going against the Jacksonville defense. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, leading each of his receivers exceptionally on each play. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, and Ty Johnson hauled in scores from Allen. It was exactly what the Bills offense needed to happen, in order to silence the narrative that they are a run-first team.

Head coach Sean McDermott instilled teamwork and commitment in the culture after last season, and that's all that the fans are seeing thus far from Allen and the offense. It doesn't hurt that the Bills defense has held opponents to 16 points per game, which is seventh in the NFL.

“It’s paying dividends of what we’ve worked on through the entire offseason and through training camp of the ‘everybody eats’ mentality,” Allen said, per Tim Graham of The Athletic.

“It could be your play this play. You never know when it’s going to happen. That’s the beauty of it, when guys buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four or five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m going to have opportunities to be in the end zone.”

Josh Allen and the Bills are thriving with selfless offense

That was one issue the Bills wanted to extirpate in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady talked about what he truly sees after the Week 3 win, which has also been one of the main differences between this team and last season's squad.

“I think the character,” Brady said. “I've been talking about the character of the men in the room on this offense basically since I've taken the job here. That selflessness mindset.”

The Bills sent Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Houston Texans before the season and lost Gabe Davis to free agency. While both created big holes on the depth chart, it hasn't appeared that way on the field through three weeks.

Allen and the offense are playing top-tier football, and it appears that every opponent will be faced with a serious disadvantage with the Bills star QB's superior ability as a runner, a passer, and most of all, one of the greatest improvisers in NFL history.