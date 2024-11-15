The Buffalo Bills got a tough Dalton Kincaid injury update on Friday ahead of their huge AFC showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team's third-leading pass-catcher will not suit up in the team's biggest game of the season.

“Bills coach Sean McDermott said on @WGR550 that tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) has been ruled OUT vs. the Chiefs,” ESPN Bills beat writer Alaina Getzenberg reported on Friday. “RT Spencer Brown (ankle) and WR Amari Cooper (wrist) will be listed as questionable for the game and limited in practice.”

Through 10 games, Kincaid, a second-year first-round pick, has 34 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Yardage-wise he is only behind Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, and he is second on the team in receptions to Shakir.

Bills-Chiefs will come down to Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes in Week 11

Like all Bills-Chiefs games, this contest has the potential to become the best game of the week, the season, or even the generation. Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes is the modern-day Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, Steve Young vs. Troy Aikman or Johnny Unitas vs. Bart Starr.

The injuries are what they are — on both sides of the ball — and they will make things more difficult for each superstar signal-caller, but the game ultimately comes down to Mahomes and Allen.

On one side, you have a one-man wrecking crew in Allen playing against one of the most dominant defenses of the 2024 season. Will the Bills QB cement his MVP case in Week 11 or will the Chiefs D claim the mantle of the best unit in the league?

On the other side, the Bills defense has trouble stopping the run and the Chiefs have become more of a power running team. That will be the narrative for the majority of this game. However, these teams win by the defense making a splash play at just the right time or the future Hall of Fame QB reminding people who he is when it matters most.

So, there it is. Whoever dominates when the Bills have the ball and whoever comes up with the most magic moment on the Chiefs side of the ball likely wins this game. But no matter what happens, there's a good chance we see this matchup again in early 2025.