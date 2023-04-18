The Buffalo Bills are without one of their best players during offseason workouts. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not report to voluntary workouts on Monday, according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Speculation has surrounded Diggs since Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Diggs, who was held to 35 yards in that game, was seen shouting toward teammates during the frustrating loss. He also made some comments after the game that led some people around football to believe he was ready to move on.

Since joining the Bills in 2020, Diggs has been one of the best and most consistent offensive weapons in the league. He averaged 112 catches, 1396 yards and 9 touchdowns a season in his three years with Buffalo.

It’s important to note that Diggs has not publicly said he wants to be traded and leave the Bills. Many would think he’s foolish to leave a Super Bowl-contending team where he is the favorite target for one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Stranger things have happened though and sometimes players just need a change in their life. Just last year Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins despite being an important player for a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

More realistically though, Stefon Diggs will be back with the Bills in 2023 and nothing will change. After all, these are voluntary workouts. Diggs is not contractually obligated to be there and he’s certainly not the first player to skip OTAs. Surely a player of Diggs’ caliber is keeping himself in shape and working on staying an All-Pro receiver.