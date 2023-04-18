Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane announced that Damar Hamlin has been “fully cleared” to resume football activities, per ESPN. The news is truly incredible given everything Hamlin went through. It is unclear if Hamlin will immediately return to the Bills and start practicing, however, he is cleared to do so if he chooses.

The entire NFL world held their breath when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals just a few months ago. Bills and Bengals players were left speechless after the traumatic event. Hamlin’s teammates feared for his life and prayed everything would be okay. Fortunately, Hamlin was taken to the hospital and worked past the incident.

His football career, however, was in question.

Damar Hamlin recently told President Biden that he believes he will be able to play football again. It wasn’t clear if his message was simply an optimistic take or a genuine hint at him being cleared in the future, but now we know the answer.

When Damar Hamlin returns to the field, he will certainly receive a loud ovation. After battling for his life, the Bills’ defender may still have a promising football career ahead of him. The 25-year old’s story is a motivational and encouraging one to say the least.

The Bills enjoyed a strong regular season in 2022, but faltered in the playoffs. Buffalo is looking to rebound with a deep playoff run during the upcoming campaign. Perhaps Damar Hamlin’s expected return will inspire them to reach new heights in the 2023-24 NFL season.