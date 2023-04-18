Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season was an absolute letdown for many fans. Entering the year, there were a lot of people coronating them as the next Super Bowl winners. They had a good defense that added the likes of Von Miller to their roster. However, injuries to their key players (including Miller) became a big reason why their season ended. Thankfully, it seems like Von Miller is trending towards making a full recovery from his injury before the Bills’ season starts, as he isn’t wearing a knee brace anymore.

Von Miller at Bills workouts. No knee brace seen here. Footage via @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/i5ZY4BLIER — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 18, 2023

Von Miller suffered an ACL injury during their Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions, ending his season prematurely. The Bills badly needed Miller’s presence on the EDGE, as he made the lives of everyone around him easier. Without his QB rushing prowess, Buffalo struggled mightily to finish the year.

The Bills could’ve used Von Miller’s talents in the AFC Divisional Round game that ended their season. Joe Burrow’s protectors were able to hold off Buffalo’s pass rush, allowing the Bengals QB to dissect the injury-riddled defense. If they had Miller available, maybe some of those touchdowns would’ve been field goals, at the very least.

Buffalo will now look forward to the 2023 season, albeit with one of their best players off to the NFC. Star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears in the offseason. Edmunds was one of their best linebackers last year, and his defense proved to be vital to the roster. They at least kept another key linebacker in Matt Milano, as well as Micah Hyde in the secondary.

We’ll see how Buffalo responds to their brutally disappointing season.