After having a bad game against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, Bills WR Stefon Diggs refused to talk to the media after.

Another playoff appearance, another playoff disappointment for the Buffalo Bills. Once again, they were defeated by their perennial rivals in the Kansas City Chiefs. In a painfully familiar scene for fans, Buffalo had a chance to tie the game. However, Tyler Bass' kick was ironically wide right, and Buffalo was unable to make another stop to give the offense another chance.

Lost in the heartbreak of the Bass miss is Stefon Diggs having one of the worst games of his career. The normally consistent Diggs only had three catches for 21 yards in the Bills' loss. After the game, Diggs declined to talk to the media, per Cameron Wolfe.

“Stefon Diggs declined to talk to media today when asked. Worth noting Diggs didn’t talk when asked after last week’s win either.”

As Wolfe noted in his post, Diggs was also a no-show last week despite the Bills winning the game against the Steelers. Diggs performed better in that game, but it was still far from his usual production. Seven catches for 52 yards isn't a bad game, but it's also below the expected performance for a player of the Bills star's caliber.

It will be interesting to see where the Bills go after this season. This team has been a consistent regular season force, but they've also been consistent playoff disappointments. It's clear after this season that something has to change this season. It doesn't matter what that “thing” is, something has to give. Could that potentially mean a Stefon Diggs trade?

Diggs has expressed his displeasure with the Bills in the past. Both the wide receiver and the team were able to move past this. After another playoff loss (one where Diggs didn't perform well), could the team decide to move on from the wide receiver and find a new weapon for Allen?