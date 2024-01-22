Josh Allen gets brutally honest on the Buffalo Bills' season

In a thrilling back-and-forth game, the Buffalo Bills fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 27-24. Eliminated from the playoffs in front of thousands of supporters, the Bills players are currently reeling from the loss. Quarterback Josh Allen, in particular, felt that the season was a “failure.” Speaking to the media, Allen spoke on being out of contention for the title.

“Every season if you don’t win, it’s a failed season,” he said, per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. “That’s the nature of the business. There’s one happy team at the end of the season, really. And when it’s not you, and you’re so close, it sucks. Losing sucks.”

Bills QB Josh Allen: "Every season if you don’t win, it’s a failed season. That’s the nature of the business. There’s one happy team at the end of the season, really. And when it’s not you, and you’re so close, it sucks. "Losing sucks." pic.twitter.com/RCjjL8OkoS — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 22, 2024

Bills fall to the Chiefs amid fourth-quarter struggles

Allen threw for 186 yards on 26-of-39 attempts and ran 72 yards on 12 carries. He also tallied three touchdowns (two rushing and one passing). Unfortunately, the team struggled in the final quarter, with the Chiefs sealing the game following a missed Bills field goal with 1:47 remaining.

Entering the fourth, the Chiefs were down by four, 24-20. However, Isiah Pacheco scored on a run with over 14 minutes left. From then on, the Bills were continuously bothered by the Kansas City defense, which resulted in a failure to put points on a board

Aside from Pacheco, Travis Kelce added two touchdowns for Kansas City (courtesy of Patrick Mahomes passes).

To add to the Bills' woes, Sunday's outing has given the team their third playoff loss to the Chiefs in the past four years. Buffalo was eliminated by Kansas City back during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Josh Allen and Co. enter the offseason to recuperate and prepare for another playoff run next year.