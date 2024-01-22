Playoff tragedy befell the Buffalo Bills again. A brutal missed field goal by kicker Tyler Bass which would have tied the score late in regulation against the Kansas City Chiefs became the latest addition to the franchise's postseason heartbreaks. The internet seems divided concerning Bass, with many mocking and pinning the blame for the 27-24 loss on him while others are getting behind him.

“i blame tyler bass for robbing us of another game winning drive by the greatest quarterback in NFL history,” said @OGLeagueBets.

Nick Wright of FOX Sports, a known Chiefs super fan, shared an interesting request for Bills fans.

“Bills fans DO NOT blame Tyler Bass… deep down you KNOW even if he made it, Mahomes was just going to rip your heart out in even more excruciating fashion.”

Regardless of what one feels about Bass, the loss was a wasted opportunity for the Bills to finally solve Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes remains undefeated against the Bills in the playoffs. The Chiefs can admit that they got a little lucky with that miss by Bass, but at the end of the day, any team will take a win any way they can get it.

Josh Allen concluded the contest with 186 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions and no sacks taken while completing 26 of his 39 throws. He also rushed 12 times for 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The loss isn't entirely on Bass, but it will likely be the most remembered individual reason for that particular Buffalo defeat.