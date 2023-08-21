Stephen A. Smith continued to stir the pot on Monday, making another bold claim regarding Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on First Take.

“You got Stefon Diggs, this brother all world receiver but clearly wasn't happy, he walked out, didn't want to talk to nobody, then he came into training camp, they had some friction they had to get settled and all of this stuff,” Smith said on Monday.

It's no secret that there has been some dissension between Diggs and the Bills this offseason and beyond, making Smith's next statement a little less surprising.

"He don't want to be in Buffalo no more… Stefon Diggs [has] got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he's lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills." —Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/MG08Ke5ZUp — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 21, 2023

“Brother wants out,” he asserted. “I'm just telling you what I know, I've got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don't want to be in Buffalo anymore. I have my sources, Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he's lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills. That's right, I said it.”

Despite Smith's revelations, he understands that Diggs will make the best of the situation he's in in Western New York.

“But he's not going to force his way out, he knows he's got to be there and he's got to perform, he ain't feeling the Buffalo Bills the way he once did because he feels there's a window of opportunity they may have missed out on. Josh Allen has got to show them that that's not true.”

It's a crucially important season ahead for Diggs, Allen and the Bills, who will be looking to return to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2020.