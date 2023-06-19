After the drama surrounding star wide receiver Stefon Diggs' absence from Buffalo Bills minicamp, a report emerged that Diggs, who has since rejoined the team, was unhappy about his role in the Bills offense, as well as his voice in the team's play-calling.

In what appears to be a direct response to the report, Diggs broke his silence on Twitter with just two posts on Monday.

“Lol now yaw just saying anything”, read Diggs' first post. In the second Twitter message, the Bills wideout said, “Back to putting the work in..”

It's unclear if Diggs is unhappy with the report itself, or perhaps a member of the Bills team that leaked such information to the media.

Either way, it seems that the Bills All-Pro is simply laughing about what is being said about him at this point.

No one- save for those in the Bills building- knows exactly what bothered- or is bothering- Diggs.

Many thought there was a disagreement between Diggs and QB Josh Allen, judging by a testy interaction the receiver had with his signal-caller during last year's playoff loss.

Others thought Diggs was unhappy with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who had initially told the media that the wideout was absent from minicamp, when he was, in fact, present before leaving at the start of practice.

What's ironic about these latest Diggs tweets, is that he was the one who spent an entire offseason sending out subliminal Twitter posts.

He's the one who, for whatever reason, chose to exit Bills practice before it started, creating a stir.

It's good that he is “back to putting the work in”, as that reads like a sign that this drama is in the past.

The Bills can only hope it is.