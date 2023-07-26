Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the subject of intense scrutiny earlier this offseason with rumors of him being disgruntled. However, Diggs took the time to clear up any confusion on how he feels in Buffalo to start Bills training camp, reports Bills beat reporter Sal Capaccio.

“It’s insane to suggest I want more say in the offense. I’m a receiver. Outlandish that people said I questioned my role. I’m a team captain.”

Stefon Diggs emphasizes that he never questioned his role with the Bills and takes pride in his position as a team captain. He goes on to stress that all he has ever cared about is winning and being able to be himself.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I had a conversation with coach (McDermott). My main focus and only focus is winning. I always wanted to have an open conversation. The way we lost last year was terrible. It caused a lot of frustration.”

Bills fans can be proud that their star wide receiver seems to only be concerned with helping his team win, and all of the rumors from earlier in the offseason can be attributed to hearsay.

Now that Diggs has addressed all of the rumors, he and the Bills can start focusing on training camp. With Super Bowl aspirations for the 2023 campaign, there is no doubt that everyone on the roster needs to buckle in from day 1. The Bills might be in a world of trouble from Bills mafia if they don't take the jump and find themselves in the Super Bowl in 2024.