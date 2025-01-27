The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday, defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to advance to their third straight Super Bowl. While the Chiefs celebrated another postseason triumph, tight end Travis Kelce took a moment to acknowledge the Bills and deliver high praise for their performance.

“That Buffalo team was as good as we’ve ever played,” Kelce said, via Jeremy Bergman on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bills, who the Chiefs have now eliminated in four of the past five postseasons, gave Kansas City everything they could handle. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, visibly emotional during his postgame press conference, admitted the loss was tough to swallow. “It’s not fun, but to be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs, and we didn’t do it tonight,” Allen said.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LIX

The game was a heavyweight battle from start to finish. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs with 245 passing yards, a touchdown, and two rushing scores, including a late drive that set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal with just over three minutes remaining. Despite Allen’s strong effort—completing 22-of-34 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns—the Bills fell short on their final drive, as the Chiefs' defense came up big on fourth-and-5 to seal the victory.

“It’s football. Josh made a hell of an attempt just to get the ball up there, and it just sucks a lot not being able to bring it down,” tight end Dalton Kincaid said, reflecting on the failed fourth-down play that ended Buffalo’s hopes.

For Kelce and the Chiefs, the game underscored just how competitive the Bills have been during this stretch of postseason battles. “It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and I don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said. “To do it again at Arrowhead Stadium was special.”

Buffalo’s players echoed those sentiments, acknowledging the challenges of facing Kansas City year after year. “That’s a good football team,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “They’ve won two Super Bowls, been to seven straight AFC Championship Games. We’ve got to keep working to get over that hump.”

For the Bills, the loss marked another heartbreaking end to an otherwise successful season. Their 78 wins over the past six seasons are the most in NFL history for a team without a Super Bowl appearance. “You can either get it done or you can’t,” Allen said. “And we didn’t get it done.”

As the Chiefs prepare for a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce’s praise for Buffalo serves as a reminder of the respect between two of the AFC’s elite teams. However, Kansas City’s sights remain firmly set on making NFL history with an unprecedented third straight championship.