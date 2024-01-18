The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction and pick for the Divisional round game.

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road for the Divisional round to take on the Buffalo Bills. Below we will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Chiefs-Bills prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Chiefs are coming off a win over the Miami Dolphins in one of the coldest playoff games in history. Kansas City was able to play well despite the frigid temperatures. Patrick Mahomes passed for 262 yards and a touchdown. Rashee Rice had eight receptions for 130 yards and he caught the touchdown. Isiah Pacheco rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win, as well. Luckily, the cold temperatures did not give the Chiefs any major injuries, so they will be in this game ready to go.

The Bills had their Sunday game postponed to Monday because of a travel ban in Buffalo. They were able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 to continue their win streak. In that game, Josh Allen combined for four touchdowns. He passed for three and rushed for one. Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and Dawson Knox were the three touchdown catchers. Buffalo will have a fully healthy team as they get to host the Chiefs for the Divisional game.

Here are the Chiefs-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AFC Divisional Odds: Chiefs-Bills Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +128

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs will need to be at their best if they want to win a playoff game in Buffalo. Kansas City has already played the Bills this season, and they dropped that game 20-17. However, they played well. Mahomes passed for 271 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes will need to have a big game in this one if the Chiefs are going to pull off the upset. With Mahomes under center, anything is possible for the Chiefs, and winning this game with Mahomes is very possible.

One thing Kansas City needs to take advantage of is the turnovers. Josh Allen does tend to turn the ball over through bad passes and fumbles. He threw 18 interceptions during the regular season, and he fumbled five times, losing three of them. In the game against the Chiefs, Allen threw an interception, and the Chiefs were able to turn that into points. If the Chiefs can take advantage of the short fields they will inevitably get, they will win this game on the road.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo is playing very well heading into this matchup. They are on a six-game win streak, and Allen is playing his best football. In the last two games, which were two of the more important games for him, Allen has thrown for 562 yards and five touchdowns. He has also rushed for a touchdown. Josh Allen has been able to play very well, and if he continues it, the Bills will beat the Chiefs once again.

Buffalo played some good defense this season. The Bills allowed just 18.3 points per game in the regular season, which was the fourth-fewest in the NFL. In their first matchup with the Chiefs, the Bills allowed just 17 points. Kansas City has not been the same offense this year, and that has been very evident. To go along with that, the Bills have allowed just 15.9 points per game at home this season. If the Bills can play some more good defense, especially in front of their home crowd, they will win this game.

Final Chiefs-Bills Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game. The Bills are playing good football, and it is very hard to bet against Mahomes in the playoffs. With that said, I like what the Bills have been doing lately. The Chiefs are just not the same team this year. I am going to take the Bills to win this game straight up.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Chiefs-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills ML (-152), Over 45.5 (-110)