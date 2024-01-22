Jason Kelce is having a blast cheering for the Chiefs.

Jason Kelce is having the time of his life cheering for his brother, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, during Sunday night's game between the AFC West division champs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. When Travis scored a touchdown in the second period that put Kansas City in front, Jason took things to the next level by letting out a big scream while being shirtless and holding a can of beer.

Jason Kelce was HYPED after his brother Travis' touchdown 🗣️🤣pic.twitter.com/ETMZElf7VW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

Somebody put that image of Jason Kelce in the Louvre.

With the Philadelphia Eagles no longer contending for the Super Bowl after getting eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason turned his attention to supporting Travis and the Chiefs along with Taylor Swift, who's also at the Bills game to show support for the reigning NFL champions. She probably just did not expect to see Jason celebrating as wild as he's been so far during the game.

“I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the off-season, it’s unscheduled. So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week,” Jason said following the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round (h/t People.com).

Jason may have already won himself some Bills fans after drinking beer out of a bowling ball with Bills Mafia before the Kansas City-Buffalo game. There could be more beer waiting for Jason especially if the Chiefs end up winning the game.