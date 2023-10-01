The Miami Dolphins have been the most dominant offensive team in the NFL through the first 3 weeks of the season. The combination of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill had been basically unstoppable as the Dolphins won their first 3 games. However, the Buffalo Bills had multiple defensive answers when they hosted Miami in Week 4 and they recorded a 48-20 triumph.

Tyreek Hill said the Bills played Cover 2 throughout the game and their corners “had no fear in their eyes because they knew they had help over the top.” pic.twitter.com/cpH5DRzKJt — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 1, 2023

Hill noticed how aggressive and effective the Buffalo defense was against Miami's big-play pass offense. That has not been the case with any of the other teams that have played the Dolphins to this point in the season.

Hill had noticed that previous Miami opponents all had some level of fear when trying to combat the speed that Miami offered. “The Bills had no fear in their eyes because they knew they had help over the top.”

As a result of Buffalo's defensive game plan, the Bills were able to keep the Dolphins from putting big numbers on the scoreboard. Tagovailoa completed 25 of 35 passes for 282 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Tyreek Hill was Miami's leading receiver in the game, but he was held to a very reasonable 3 receptions for 58 yards. Fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle was also held in check as he caught 4 passes for 46 yards.

In last week's record-setting victory over the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins scored 70 points and gained 726 yards. They had more than 350 yards on the ground and through the air. They were held to 282 receiving yards and 142 rushing yards against the Bills.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane carried 8 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns.