The Miami Dolphins were the talk of the NFL all week. They turned in a historic performance in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. They looked like the future of football, a dazzling performance on offense.

In Week 4, they were thoroughly humbled by the Buffalo Bills. Such is life in the NFL sometimes.

“We got our ass kicked,” is how Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt summed up their performance in a 48-20 loss on Sunday, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

Miami's offense took a step back from last week (there was nowhere to go but down after scoring 70 points), but was not the reason the Dolphins lost. They racked up 393 yards on offense, and RB De'Von Achane had another big day running the ball.

But Hunt and Co. did allow four sacks of QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa also threw an interception to S Micah Hyde that gave Buffalo a short field and led to a touchdown.

But it was the Fins' defense that let them down on Sunday. QB Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the blowout win. He threw for 320 yards, 120 of which came from WR Stefon Diggs, who was on the receiving end of three of Allen's four TD throws.

Both teams scored on their first two possessions, but the Dolphins couldn't keep up as the game progressed. Meanwhile, Buffalo got on the scoreboard on eight of its first nine possessions.

The loss dropped Miami to 3-1 on the season, and more crucially, ceded the top spot in the AFC East to the Bills.