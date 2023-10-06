The Buffalo Bills are preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in London on Sunday, and they may have a familiar old friend in the lineup for this matchup. Defensive end Von Miller, who’s been out with a significant knee injury since Week 12 of last season, says he is almost certain to make his triumphant return across the pond. However, his head coach, Sean McDermott, isn’t quite ready to commit to that.

“Von Miller gave it 94.5% chance that he plays on Sunday,” ESPN Bills beat reporter Aliana Getzenberg tweeted Friday. “He said it’s ‘a safe bet’ that he’ll be out there.”

However, Miller’s head coach wasn’t quite as certain. Sean McDermott told reporters that the team is dealing with Miller’s injury and return to the field “one day at a time,” according to Buffalo News Bills reporter Katherine Fitzgerald. So, he couldn’t confirm whether he will play in London or not.

Von Miller getting back on the field will be especially huge for the Bills in Week 5 against the Jaguars, as starting defensive end Gregory Rousseau is out with a foot injury. That leaves Leonard Floyd and AJ Epenesa as the only two healthy DEs with sacks this season.

The most important thing this season, though, is to have Miller back and healthy for the stretch run and the playoff. The pass rusher is a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, eight-time Pro Bowler, and three-time All-Pro.

If the Bills hope to make a significant run in the postseason this year, a healthy Von Miller is a crucial part of that.