The Buffalo Bills Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is going to be a tough one in London, as the Jags stayed overseas this week while the Bills have to travel 4,000 miles across the pond. Ahead of this international game, let’s make some bold Bills Week 5 predictions.

After the Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, the vibes around the Bills weren’t great. Since that rough game, though, the team has turned things around and now looks like the best team in the AFC, especially after demolishing the mighty Miami Dolphins last week. The running game now looks good, the defense is fast and aggressive, and Josh Allen is playing some of his best ball ever.

As for Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence and company gritted out a win in England last weekend against a mediocre Atlanta Falcons team, but even in their two wins, the offense especially hasn’t been all that impressive. That said, the Bills may technically be the home team on Sunday, but the Jaguars have the travel and familiarity advantage.

If Buffalo can improve to 4-1 on the season, they will cement their place at the top of the conference a quarter of the way through the season. With that in mind, it’s time to make a few bold Bills predictions for Week 5.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. The Bills' defensive line gets a win

One of the best matchups in this game should be the Bills defensive line vs the Jaguars offensive line.

The Bills’ big guys on defense are having a great campaign already, leading the league with 16 sacks on the season. That ties them with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. And they are doing it without superstar pass rusher Von Miller, who may finally make his return from a knee injury in London.

On the flip side, the Jaguars O-line has protected Trevor Lawrence, as well as any line in the league thus far. The unit has allowed just eight sacks on the season, which puts them T-8 in the NFL for fewest allowed.

The bold Bills Week 5 prediction here is that Leonard Floyd, Gregory Rousseau, and company finally get to Lawrence in a way no other team has to this point. And if Miller does come back, while he’ll surely be on a strict snap count, the eight-time Pro Bowler will get one, too.

2. Josh Allen goes off (again)

The Bills defense has been excellent this season, with head coach Sean McDermott now at the controls. They are more aggressive than under Leslie Frazier, and McDermott’s innovative zone schemes — which got him the job in Buffalo in the first place — the team speed is wreaking havoc over opposing offenses.

However, Josh Allen is the story, and he will continue to be in London.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Allen seems to have finally learned a valuable lesson in Week 1 that has taken his game to the next level.

At some point, Superman learned that living most of his life as the Clark Kent made things much easier for him. He still jumped in a phone booth and changed into his tights and cape when Metropolis needed him, but most of the time he was simply a mild-mannered journalist for the Daily Planet.

Allen has played like Clark Kent for the majority of games since Week 1. He hands the ball off, checks down, runs play-action, and is generally doing things that mid-level QBs in the NFL do to win games. What makes him so much better than those mid-level QBs is that when he steps into the phone booth — only when supervillains are attacking Buffalo — he has tights and a cape on underneath his uniform and can still get into that mode fast.

In this Bills-Jaguars tilt, look for Allen to again play 90% of the game like Clark Kent and 10% like Superman. And if he does this, he’ll have another 300-plus-passing-yard, multi-touchdown game, just like he did last week.

1. Bills 31, Jaguars 20

Weird things can happen with NFL teams in London. The last time the Bills played the Jaguars there, in 2015, two bad teams played a 34-31 thriller. EJ Manuel led the Bills on a furious 24-point comeback before Blake Bortles went on a game-winning drive in the final minutes to seal the win (yes, this actually happened).

This time around, instead of two bad teams with two bad quarterbacks, the Bills-Jags tilt will feature Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence, one of the best signal-callers in the NFL and the young QB who most resembles the Bills star.

It should be a fun game to wake up to on Sunday, but the final bold Bills Week 5 prediction here is that, in the end, Buffalo’s talent and current form will be too much for the Jags to overcome, and the Buffalo buzz saw will keep spinning.

This game should be competitive for a bit, just like last week, but ultimately, the Bills will pull away and win this one with relative ease.