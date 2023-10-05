Von Miller hasn't played for the Buffalo Bills since Thanksgiving of last year due to a brutal ACL injury. But as the Bills prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, Miller seems on the cusp of making his return.

Miller is making the trip to London, England – where the Bills are poised to face the Jaguars in Week 5, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Miller was able to make his return to practice earlier in the week with no setbacks occurring.

The star linebacker's return still isn't official. Buffalo wants to ensure Miller is ready for the playoffs. But where there is smoke, there is fire. Between him both traveling to London and responding well to practice reps, Miller surely seems prepared to be on the field in Week 5.

If Miller is cleared to play, it would be a massive jolt for the Bills both against the Jaguars, but for the remainder of the season. Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract in 2022. Before going down with injury, the linebacker made eight sacks in his 11 starts with the team.

Over his entire NFL career, Miller has made 561 tackles, 245 quarterback hits and 123.5 sacks over 161 games. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a former Super Bowl MVP.

The Bills will be traveling to London for a battle against the Jaguars and in an effort to move to 4-1 on the season. When Buffalo takes the field, there's a chance that Von Miller could finally be joining the defense.